‘Male’ and ‘female’ plugs and connectors – gendered language for the ends of garden hoses, electrical cords and pipe fittings sparks debate
By Jo Mackiewicz, Professor of Rhetoric and Professional Communication, Iowa State University
Jordan Smith, Assistant Professor of English, University of Northern Colorado
Terms that are direct analogs to sexual intercourse are widely used to describe connector ends, but the language is evolving away from those problematic words.
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- Tuesday, August 25, 2026