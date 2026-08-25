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Human Rights Observatory

The United States’ human rights practices are taking a nosedive

By K. Chad Clay, Director, Center for the Study of Global Issues (GLOBIS); Associate Professor of International Affairs, University of Georgia
New data from a global rights-tracking project shows the country had large declines in 2025 on 8 of the 9 civil and political rights it measures.The Conversation


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