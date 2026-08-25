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Human Rights Observatory

Britain’s quarter century: crime falls, sea-levels rise and education yet to recover from COVID

By Graham Farrell, Professor of Crime Science, University of Leeds
Hayley J. Fowler, Professor of Climate Change Impacts, Newcastle University
Helena Gillespie, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion and Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education, University of East Anglia
Helen Roy, Ecological Entomologist, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology; University of Exeter
Jim Watson, Professor of Energy Policy and Director of the Institute of Sustainable Resources, UCL
Stephen Potter, Professor of Transport Strategy, The Open University
Toby Davies, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice Data Analytics, University of Leeds
In this fifth part in our series on how the UK has changed in the past 25 years, we look at crime, education, transport, energy and the environment.

Crime and policing


Graham Farrell, professor of crime science, University of Leeds

Toby Davies, associate professor in criminal justice data analytics, University of Leeds

Contrary to many media headlines, the story of crime over the last quarter century is positive.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
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