What children worry about when they start secondary school – and how to support them
By Rhiannon Packer, Senior Lecturer in Additional Learning Needs, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Adam Pierce, Research Associate, Cardiff School of Education and Social Policy, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Kieran Hodgkin, Senior Lecturer in Education, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Moving from primary to secondary school can evoke a range of emotions, from excitement and anticipation to uncertainty and anxiety. It is an important rite of passage: many children look forward to the new opportunities, experiences and greater independence that secondary school offers.
For some, it represents a chance to leave behind the familiarity of a smaller primary school setting and embrace new challenges as they broaden their horizons.
Alongside this excitement, feelings of apprehension may emerge as children contemplate the academic, social and organisational…
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- Tuesday, August 25, 2026