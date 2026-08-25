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Ethiopia-Eritrea tensions over Red Sea port have turned the Tigray peace deal into a political weapon

By Hafte Gebreselassie Gebrihet, Research fellow, University of Oslo; University of Cape Town
The large-scale war between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray regional government forces ended in November 2022 with the signing of the Pretoria Agreement. The two sides agreed that the Tigrayan forces would disarm, and that foreign forces and other troops outside the federal army would withdraw from Tigray. They also agreed to restore constitutional order in Tigray and resolve disputes over contested areas in accordance with the constitution.


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