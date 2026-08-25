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Human Rights Observatory

People forage for wild food in public spaces in South African cities – how to plan for this

By Mallika Sardeshpande, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Foraging, the act of gathering wild plant and animal materials from the environment, is becoming more and more popular in cities around the world. In South African cities, some people pick wild berries and imifino (wild spinach) in open areas, considering them to be fresher and more nutritious than store-bought foods.


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