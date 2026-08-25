How Brick Lane became the latest neighbourhood to battle against a data centre
By Michael A. Lewis, Professor of Operations Management, University of Bristol; University of Bath
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy & Regional Development, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regions and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Plans for a new data centre on the site of a historic former brewery in east London prompted significant local protest. But, following planning reports and a public inquiry, the secretary of state overrode these concerns and approved the project.
The Truman Brewery, located in Brick Lane – the street famous for its curry houses and Bangladeshi culture…
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- Tuesday, August 25, 2026