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Between Land and Tide: giant starfish washes up in Portsmouth in this apocalyptic performance art

By Matt Smith, Reader in Applied Theatre and Puppetry, University of Portsmouth
Five women slowly process across Portsmouth’s municipal park, covered in hessian-coloured layered fabrics. On their heads they wear what look like strange overgrown dreadlocks, making them a group of connected beings. They move towards a deflated hessian starfish shape on the floor. Circling it, they enact a ritual performance, animating the space and quietly paying homage to the five-armed symmetry of echinoderms.

This living sculptureThe Conversation


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