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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Osman Kavala must be immediately released following European Court order to quash his conviction

By Amnesty International
The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights today delivered a landmark judgment in the case of Osman Kavala, the human rights defender and civil society leader unlawfully imprisoned in Türkiye since November 2017. The Court ruled that Kavala’s continued detention is unlawful and found that his rights to fair trial, freedom of expression and association have […] The post Türkiye: Osman Kavala must be immediately released following European Court order to quash his conviction appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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