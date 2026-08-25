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Human Rights Observatory

Left-handed people tend to be left-leaning voters

By Jérémie Bertrand, Professeur de finance, LEM-CNRS 9221, IÉSEG School of Management
Caroline Perrin, Chercheuse postdoctorante | Commission européenne
Laurent Weill, Professeur d'Economie et de Finance, Université de Strasbourg
A study across 18 western countries has found that left-handed people sit on the left of the political spectrum backed by data supporting that it has more to do with identity than biology.The Conversation


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