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The real reasons you procrastinate – and how to stop, according to science

By Itamar Shatz, Affiliated Lecturer, Department of Theoretical and Applied Linguistics, University of Cambridge
Faced with a task or project, do you repeatedly tell yourself that you’ll do it “tomorrow”, “soon”, or “after watching just a few more videos”?

If so, as someone who has studied the science of procrastination for years, I can reassure you that you are not alone. Around 20% of adults procrastinate regularly.

Those of us who do this…The Conversation


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