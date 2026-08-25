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Human Rights Observatory

China: Maximum sentence for artist Gao Zhen is an assault on artistic freedom

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that Chinese artist Gao Zhen has been convicted of the offence of “slandering China’s heroes and martyrs” and sentenced to three years in prison, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “The lengthy pre-trial detention and, ultimately, decision to convict Gao Zhen and sentence him to the maximum three-year prison term under […] The post China: Maximum sentence for artist Gao Zhen is an assault on artistic freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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