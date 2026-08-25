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View from The Hill: Pragmatism holds Albanese to bad GST carve up, but Productivity Commission remains burr under saddle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government is so far turning a blind eye to the Productivity Commission’s scathing GST review. But that’s not stopping the commission from making its case.The Conversation


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