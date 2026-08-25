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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous leaders face criminal charges for setting up anti-mining barricades in the Philippines

By Mong Palatino
"This case is just a small part of our struggle compared with what we are fighting for – not only for our community, but also to inspire communities affected by mining."


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