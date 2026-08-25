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The Suburban Rail Loop will play a major role in the 2026 Victorian election. Why is it so controversial?

By Jago Dodson, Professor of Urban Policy and Director, Urban Futures Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
It is an unenviable position for a government to have potentially misallocated tens of billions of dollars to poorly selected infrastructure.The Conversation


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