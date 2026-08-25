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Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Fix ‘Rights of Audiences’ Regulation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chief Legal Advisor to the Federal Executive, Luisa María Alcalde Luján, speaks on the “Right of Reply” segment broadcast at the National Palace in Mexico City, June 3, 2026. © 2026 Government of Mexico (Mexico City) ­– Mexico’s government has proposed regulations on “rights of audiences” that pose a threat to freedom of expression, Human Rights Watch said today.On July 28, 2026, the government announced a draft regulation that, if issued, would grant the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission—a body under the executive branch—broad powers to fine media outlets…


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