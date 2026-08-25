Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aussie players are smashing transfer records. Does this benefit or harm Australian soccer?

By Steve Georgakis, Senior Lecturer of Pedagogy and Sports Studies, University of Sydney
Several Socceroos have earned huge new deals at European clubs. These moves can both boost, and harm, Australian soccer as a whole.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil: Amnesty International experiment exposes Meta’s failure to catch election-related disinformation ads on Facebook
~ What live sewage spill data does (and doesn’t) tell us about water pollution
~ Where does fat actually go when you lose weight? The answer is in your breath – and your sweat
~ The free EU database that tells you if an appliance is actually green
~ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is freezing her eggs – here’s what to consider if you’re thinking of doing the same
~ The law of the innocents: Ireland’s medieval precursor to the Geneva conventions
~ View from The Hill: Liberals, One Nation and Labor all have immigration details up in the air
~ Support Global Voices Spotlight: Protest in democracy
~ There’s rarely accountability for the deaths of aid workers. It’s time that changed – and Australia can help
~ Insurers have a lot of data about us. Where do they get it, and how do they use it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter