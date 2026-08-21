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Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Political Opponents Freed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators in Paris, France wave Chadian flags during a rally calling for the release of Succès Masra, May 31, 2025. © 2025 Umit Donmez / Anadolu via AFP (New York) – The Chadian authorities should vacate or set aside the conviction of Succès Masra, the former Chadian prime minister and main opposition leader, Human Rights Watch said today. Masra was released from prison on August 15, 2026, after receiving a presidential pardon.His pardon and those of eight other political opponents led to their release from prison. However, their convictions for conduct that…


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