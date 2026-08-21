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Human Rights Observatory

Israeli ambassador suggests former defence chief Binskin return to Israel to pursue Frankcom decision

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The suggestion follows the Israeli Defense Force’s decision not to launch a criminal investigation into the death of aid worker Zomi Frankcom in Gaza.The Conversation


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