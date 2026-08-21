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Human Rights Observatory

Is Europe developing Ukraine war fatigue?

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
Volodymyr Zelensky is fighting a war on several fronts. Russia is ramping up its missile attacks with almost nightly bombardment of Ukrainian cities. A blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports is choking its grain exports with a devastating effect on its agricultural economy.

Now, just this week, the Ukrainian president has had to sack a senior aide over allegations of money laundering. It’s a particularly bitter blow for a man who ran for office as an anti-graft candidate. If that weren’t enough, Mikhailo Federov, the popular defence minister he sacked just weeks ago, has demanded Zelensky…The Conversation


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