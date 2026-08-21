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Human Rights Observatory

We put cottage cheese through an evidence check – and the health claims didn’t stack up

By Dominic Farsi, Visiting Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London; Teagasc; Queen's University Belfast
Research that actually supports cottage cheese’s supposed benefits is not quite as abundant as the number of viral recipes you can find online.The Conversation


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