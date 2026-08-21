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Human Rights Observatory

Football ticket crackdowns and price hikes are excluding traditional fans

By Daniel Fitzpatrick, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Aston University
Mark Turner, Senior Lecturer in Sport Sociology, Manchester Metropolitan University
The new season of the English Premier League is almost ready to kick off, and with it another annual cycle of the national game. Each August brings hope and expectation for supporters with an opportunity to start anew. But, rather than excited anticipation, frustration, anger and anxiety are the overriding emotions of many fans currently.

This summer some of the English clubs with the richest history – including Arsenal, Manchester…The Conversation


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