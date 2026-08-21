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Human Rights Observatory

Women in politics face more personal, sexualised attacks than men, a recent analysis shows

By Arianna Sala, Scientific Officer, Joint Research Centre (JRC)
Online spaces, and social media in particular, are forums for vigorous political debate. They provide a space for members of the public to express political opinions, organise, and sometimes even interact directly with politicians. While they clearly have democratising potential, these platforms have also become fertile ground for hate speech, toxic interactions and online violence.

By analysing over 3.2 million responses on X (formerly Twitter) to 88 candidates for the 2024 European Parliament elections, our team at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre


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