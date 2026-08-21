We’re building a New York-sized city every month. That’s worrying for our climate
By Philip Oldfield, Head of School and Professor of Architecture, UNSW Built Environment, UNSW
William Craft, Senior Research Associate, School of Built Environment, UNSW
Each of us needs of a roof over our head, classrooms to learn in and offices or space to work from.
To meet this unprecedented demand for new buildings, globally we’re constructing the equivalent of an entire New York City every month.
This provides us with vital infrastructure, but also generates an enormous amount of world-warming…
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- Friday, August 21, 2026