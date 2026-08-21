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Victorian polls have Coalition leading Labor by narrow to large margins

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
About three months out from the Victorian state election, the five polls released since the state got a new premier all show the Coalition in front.The Conversation


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