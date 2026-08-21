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Human Rights Observatory

Spain: Humanitarian and Rights Crisis in Ceuta

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two of the migrants and asylum seekers who swam to Ceuta in July 2026, walk on Trampolín beach, August 2026. © 2026 José Antonio Sempere Gálvez for Human Rights Watch (Milan) – The Spanish government and local authorities in its North African enclave Ceuta should act urgently to provide adequate shelter to all migrants and asylum seekers living unsheltered since entering Ceuta from Morocco at the end of July, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should provide the opportunity to apply for asylum for those who want to.“Thousands of people have been in the…


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