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Human Rights Observatory

Darline Graham’s inherited Senate seat revives the ‘widow’s mandate’ with a sibling twist

By Gibbs Knotts, Professor of Political Science, Coastal Carolina University
Christopher A. Cooper, Professor of Political Science & Public Affairs, Western Carolina University
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s July 2026 appointment of Darline Graham to fill the remainder of her late brother Lindsey Graham’s Senate term – and her subsequent decision to run for the seat – may seem unusual. After all, Darline Graham has no experience in elected office and was virtually unknown outside of the small circle of people who knew her from her time heading the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, or the slightly…The Conversation


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