Anti-abortion rhetoric is becoming entrenched in Australian right-wing politics
By Prudence Flowers, Senior Lecturer in US History, College of Human Sciences and Culture, Flinders University
Erica Millar, Senior Research Fellow, Social Inquiry, La Trobe University
Tania Penovic, Associate Professor of Law, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
A new ‘born alive’ bill has been brought before federal parliament. While it won’t pass, it reveals the strategies of the growing anti-abortion push.
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- Thursday, August 20, 2026