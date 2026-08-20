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Human Rights Observatory

People are more likely to ditch the car and use an e-bike if they feel confident and safe

By Jennifer L. Kent, Associate Professor in Urban and Regional Planning, University of Sydney
An e-bike is a good start. But training, guided rides and social connection give people the confidence to keep using them.The Conversation


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