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Human Rights Observatory

Leaving abusive relationships can be harder for migrant women. Here’s what they need to feel safe

By Shikha Malviya, Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, University of Southern Queensland
Pressure to hold the family together, visa worries and fear of social exclusion can make it harder to leave abusive relationships.The Conversation


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