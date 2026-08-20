A majority Māori and Pacific All Blacks squad shows how far rugby’s ‘greatest rivalry’ has come
By Jeremy Hapeta, Associate Professor in Māori Sport, Physical Education and Oranga, School of Health Sciences, University of Canterbury
Rochelle Stewart-Withers, Professor in Indigenous and International Development, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
It’s 30 years since the All Blacks last played a test in South Africa – and only 56 years since Māori and Pacific players were first allowed to tour there.
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- Thursday, August 20, 2026