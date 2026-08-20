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Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Authorities must investigate fatal shooting of former minister and end post-election crackdown

By Amnesty International
Responding to the reported fatal shooting of opposition party member and former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a security operation in Kabulonga, Lusaka on 14 August, and the arrest of at least three other opposition members, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said: “The reported killing of Mutotwe Kafwaya is […] The post Zambia: Authorities must investigate fatal shooting of former minister and end post-election crackdown appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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