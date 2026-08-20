France’s nuclear reactors are running hot and still keeping the lights on
By Michael Tadrous, Researcher in Energy Policy, McMaster University; Columbia University
Goran Calic, Associate Profesor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship Leadership Chair, McMaster University
As Canada develops new nuclear projects, some might worry that hotter weather could undermine nuclear reliability. However, France’s experience this summer suggests otherwise.
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- Thursday, August 20, 2026