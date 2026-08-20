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Colorado is facing a housing shortage - building more duplexes and townhomes could be part of the solution

By Stefan Chavez-Norgaard, Teaching Assistant Professor of Public Policy, University of Denver
Susan D. Daggett, Professor of the Practice of Law, University of Denver
Colorado is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Well over half of low-income Colorado residents are cost-burdened, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. That means they spend more than 30% of their pretax income on rent or mortgage payments.

In fact, some 87% of extremely low-income Coloradans, or those who support a family of four on less than US$43,200 per year, are considered cost-burdened.

These high costs are explained, in part, by a significant housing…The Conversation


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