Why social media algorithms send you posts you don’t like
By Ziv Epstein, Postdoctoral Associate in Social and Ethical Responsibilities of Computing, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Farnaz Jahanbakhsh, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and of Information, University of Michigan
Michael Bernstein, Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University
Algorithms on X tend to bring you posts that contradict your values, and it happens more to Democrats than Republicans.
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© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 20, 2026