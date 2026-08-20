What cannabis use really tells us about university students’ eating habits
By Jamie Seabrook, Professor, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics; Professor, Department of Paediatrics; Professor, Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, Western University
Jasna Twynstra, Associate Professor, Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, Western University
Jason Gilliland, Director, Urban Development Program; Professor, Geography & Environment, Western University
Rawan Alfares, Master of Science student, Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, Western University
Researchers surveyed more than 1,500 students at a large Canadian university to better understand the relationship between cannabis use and diet quality.
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- Thursday, August 20, 2026