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Film festivals take African cultural heritage around the world – and help keep it alive

By Sheila Petty, Professor Emerita of Film Studies, University of Regina
African film festivals were once quite rare, but in the past decades they’ve been growing in the continent and mushrooming around the world. A recent open access book explores these events through case studies.

The book’s editor, African cinema scholar Sheila Petty, has also written chapters in it about the role film festivals play in creating a living and lasting conversation about African culture.…The Conversation


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