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Does timing matter when you take supplements? Here’s what the evidence says

By Rachel Woods, Associate Professor of Medical Education, University of Nottingham; University of Lincoln
Supplement shelves can give the impression that almost everyone needs something. Yet for generally healthy adults, a review of 84 studies found that routine vitamin and mineral supplements offered little or no protection against cardiovascular disease, cancer or early death.

Taking a supplement without a clear reason may also cause harm. High doses of some water-soluble vitamins can cause harm, and too much vitamin…The Conversation


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