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How damaged teeth can reinforce stigma and disadvantage: conversations with street sex workers

By Janine Doughty, Clinical Lecturer Dental NIHR, School of Dentistry, University of Liverpool
Gemma Ahearne, Senior Lecturer Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology, Part of School of Law and Social Justice, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Liverpool
For women involved in street sex work who took part in our research, damaged or missing teeth were more than a health problem. They could become visible reminders of lives they were trying to change.

Our study explored the oral-health needs, experiences and priorities of 21 street sex workers in Liverpool. We interviewed participants recruited through community support services and worked with them to create artwork reflecting…The Conversation


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