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Human Rights Observatory

Bolivia’s First Same-Sex Marriage Is a Historic Step Forward

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People holds signs during the 2024 La Paz Pride Parade on June 29, 2024 in La Paz, Bolivia. © 2024 Gaston Brito/Getty Images Bolivia celebrated on August 7 its first civil marriage between two women. This is a historic milestone for the rights of same-sex couples in a country where marriage equality is still not guaranteed nationwide.The marriage, which took place in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, followed almost four years of litigation. Represented by IGUAL Bolivia, the couple navigated a lengthy administrative process and filed two actions seeking constitutional…


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