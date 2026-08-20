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Human Rights Observatory

GCSE results: did you miss grade four in maths, English or both? Here’s what you need to know

By Peter Urwin, Director, Centre for Employment Research, University of Westminster
Here’s some advice if you haven’t achieved a grade four or above in maths, English or both on GCSE results day. While grades three and below aren’t fail grades, a grade four in these subjects is often seen as a target, and is required to progress into some study pathways.

First of all: you are not alone. Each year around 200,000 pupils in England find themselves in this situation.

Here is some idea…The Conversation


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