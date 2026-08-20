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Human Rights Observatory

Banning the opposition, going on a listening tour: Putin’s worried about the coming election

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Could we see Vladimir Putin’s control of Russia seriously challenged – or even destabilised in the coming months? Predicting when authoritarian regimes might fall is notoriously difficult. Their hold on power can appear solid until suddenly it crumbles. But there are signs that the Kremlin is concerned about the potential for upcoming elections to become a source of political instability.

In September, Russians go to the polls to elect the national parliament, the State Duma, as well as the parliaments and governors in Russia’s regions. At one level, it is hard to image why


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