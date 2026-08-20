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Human Rights Observatory

Disney+ and Netflix are buying into football – without buying the live action

By Richard Jones, Director of Media, Film, Journalism, Politics and History, University of Salford
Sport is the new battleground in the streaming wars. But it’s not action on the field they’re tempting us with.

Disney+ has signed a deal with Gary Neville’s football media brand The Overlap. It’ll host his Stick to Football talk show and a new Manchester…The Conversation


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