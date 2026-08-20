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Over 75% of UK wetlands have been destroyed – restoring them would help prevent wildfires

By Christian Dunn, Professor in Natural Sciences, Bangor University
Firefighters have been battling a vast wildfire in the hills above Blaenavon in south Wales, spreading across more than 4,000 hectares, for three weeks.

Around 200 military personnel were called in to support exhausted fire crews as more fires broke out across the south Wales valleys. Smoke from…The Conversation


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