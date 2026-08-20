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Cabin crew at greater risk of radiation-based cancer than nuclear technologists

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
What jobs are most associated with deaths from radiation-related cancer? Surprisingly, the answer is cabin crew and pilots – ahead of nuclear technologists, whose work involves handling radioactive materials used in medical imaging and treatment.

That’s the finding of a new study that analysed more than 12.7 million death records from 2020 to 2024, covering more than 500 occupations. The researchers ranked the occupations by the proportion of deaths in which a radiation-related…The Conversation


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