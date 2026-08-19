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An alternative health treatment killed Hannah’s cousin. Now she’s on a mission to warn others

By Edith Jennifer Hill, Lecturer, Learning & Teaching Innovation, Flinders University
Hannah’s cousin died and she didn’t have to. Wormhole investigates the dark world of alternative wellness online – and the comforts and dangers of such communities.The Conversation


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