Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: One Nation’s David Farley on the migrants his party wants

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Farley described One Nation’s immigration target as more complex than its official 130,000 figure, estimating about 40,000 more ‘rotating’ migrants were also needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Governments shouldn’t rely on AI to decide who gets a social grant: inside a South African court case
~ More than 5,000 little penguins will be vaxxed against bird flu. How will this protect them?
~ Your back cracked, but what does the sound mean? A physio explains
~ Long-awaited gambling reform bill is an improvement, but does not go nearly far enough to reduce harm
~ What should the AFL do when players face sexual assault allegations?
~ Who are the M23 Rebels in eastern DRC?
~ Boys are rarely taught to be caring. If they were, we could better prevent domestic violence
~ Bipartisan deal on gambling includes a review after three years
~ From Mel Gibson to Anthony LaPaglia: why Australian stages keep returning to Death of a Salesman
~ Want to fully electrify your house? Don’t start with a battery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter