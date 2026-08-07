ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions have increased globally across all age groups, our review shows
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Increased public awareness of ADHD, better diagnostic care and the availability of new and improved medications may all partly explain the trends.
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- Friday, August 7, 2026