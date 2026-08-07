Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The psychology of overconfidence: why excessive self-belief is often a successful strategy in life

By Chris Dawson, Professor of Economics and Behavioural Science, School of Management, University of Bath
David de Meza, Professor of Management, Department of Management, London School of Economics and Political Science
People are overconfident, on the whole. Most of us believe we are more intelligent, more skilful or better drivers than the average person. But we can’t all be right.

Such beliefs are not harmless. Overconfidence – and the self-deception that drives this excessive self-belief – can contribute to extreme risk-taking, failed businesses, disastrous investments,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions have increased globally across all age groups, our review shows
~ Dash for Ceuta adds heat to Europe’s migration debate
~ Does more vitamin D in pregnancy make children smarter?
~ Museums face growing cyber threats but security remains an afterthought
~ Sadia Ali: “Not even prison will silence me”
~ Dense breasts or breast cancer in the family? What screening changes mean for you
~ I feel deep sadness about bird flu and environmental loss. Is this normal?
~ What does home mean for people with no single territory connecting them?
~ Grattan on Friday: The battle for Victoria will send important signals to federal players
~ When Chinese parents outsource control over their adult children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter