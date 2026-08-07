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Human Rights Observatory

Museums face growing cyber threats but security remains an afterthought

By James Davenport, Hebron & Medlock Professor of Information Technology, University of Bath
In the last few years, some of the UK’s biggest cultural institutions have experienced major threats to their security. A report by the public accounts committee (PAC) has warned that such incidents have exposed serious weaknesses across the sector but that the government has failed to devise a strategy to prevent them. This has left Britain’s cultural institutions open to similar future attacks.…The Conversation


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